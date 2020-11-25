Woman Gets Shot, Careens Into Family Van With 5 Kids

A woman careened into a family van carrying five young children, causing their vehicle to flip onto its side, after she was shot in the back and torso in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The shooting left the 34-year-old woman critically wounded as she crashed her sedan into the van near the intersection of 51st and Market streets just before 1 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Inside the van were a husband and wife, as well as their five children, who range in age from 3 to 11 years old, Small said. All five were taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia but did not suffer serious injuries, the chief inspector said.

The woman who struck them was undergoing emergency surgery at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Her vehicle was riddled with bullet holes, with Small saying at least a dozen shots were fired.

Police did not immediately make any arrests, but they were reviewing nearby surveillance video as they investigated the shooting and looked for a suspect.