Philadelphia

Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Van in University City

By Rudy Chinchilla

Citizen.com

A woman was found stabbed to death inside a van in Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The woman, in her early 30s, was in the front passenger seat when she was discovered with multiple stab wounds throughout her body, including one to her face, around 8:23 a.m. along the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the University City neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Bystander video showed police officers, firefighters and medics surrounding the gold Honda Odyssey van the woman was in as they placed a white sheet next to the passenger’s side door and removed her body.

The investigation into her killing remained ongoing.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaUniversity City
