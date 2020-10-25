Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds Following Brewerytown House Fire

A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds following a house fire in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2900 block of West Girard Avenue at 8:23 p.m. After putting out the flames, they found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds throughout her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 9 p.m.

Police said they also found a 40-year-old man at the location who was cutting his wrist. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and detained. Police have not yet revealed his condition.

