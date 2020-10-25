Brewerytown

Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds Following Brewerytown House Fire

After putting out the flames, firefighters found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

By David Chang

A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds following a house fire in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood Sunday night. 

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2900 block of West Girard Avenue at 8:23 p.m. After putting out the flames, they found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds throughout her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 9 p.m. 

Police said they also found a 40-year-old man at the location who was cutting his wrist. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and detained. Police have not yet revealed his condition. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

