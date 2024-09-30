Woman found dead, ‘partially dressed' on back patio of home in South Philly

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in South Philadelphia Sunday evening.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, at around 6:32 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of South 22nd Street where they found a woman in her 30s lying face down and unresponsive, police said.

The victim was found “partially dressed” on the back patio of a home by the homeowner. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:42 p.m., according to the police.

Officials also said there were no visible signs of trauma on the woman’s body and no drug paraphernalia found.

“She was partially clothed. So, that adds to the unanswered questions, which will include: how did she get there? In addition to what the reason of her death is,” Inspector D.F. Pace said. “It appears, based on preliminary observations, that she’s been deceased, possibly, for about 24 hours or so.”

Police say they believe the victim lives nearby, possibly on the same block where she was found.

“At this time we’re trying to figure out the connection between where she lives and where she was found. And try to identify why she was found where she was,” Pace said.

The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.