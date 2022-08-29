BURLINGTON COUNTY

Woman Found Dead Inside NJ Home

A woman's body was discovered Monday inside a home in Florence Township

By Christine Mattson

SkyForce10

Authorities in South Jersey said they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered Monday inside of a Burlington County home.

The body was discovered on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township late in the afternoon, officials said.

The death is "considered to be suspicious," according to the Burlington County prosecutor's office.

Police did not release any further details, however, authorities said there's no reason for the public to fear for their safety based on the incident.

No arrests have been made as of Monday night.

This article tagged under:

BURLINGTON COUNTYNew JerseyFLORENCE TOWNSHIPsuspicious death
