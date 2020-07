An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the trunk of a car in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

The body of the unidentified woman was discovered in the trunk of a silver Dodge Charger on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue at 2:21 p.m.

Police have not yet determined the woman’s identity or a cause of death. A weapon has not been recovered.

