Woman Found Dead in SUV at Philly Gas Station Parking Lot

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside an SUV that was parked in a gas station lot in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. 

Police responded to a gas station on Germantown Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call. When they arrived they found an unresponsive woman inside an SUV in the parking lot. 

Police said the woman was on her back on the front passenger floorboard while her legs were on the passenger seat by the center console. The woman was in her 20’s or 30’s, had bruising on her body and wasn’t wearing any pants, footwear or socks, according to investigators. 

Police have not yet determined the woman’s identity or a cause of death. Investigators don’t believe the vehicle belonged to her. 

The gas station where the woman was found has numerous exterior cameras and investigators are reviewing any surveillance footage that could help with the case.

