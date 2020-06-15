North Philadelphia

Woman Found Dead During North Philly House Fire

Firefighters responded to a fire on the 4600 block of Hurley Street around 2:15 p.m.

By David Chang

A woman was found dead during a house fire in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon. 

Firefighters responded to a fire on the 4600 block of Hurley Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived they found a 53-year-old woman in the hallway of the second floor. She was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m. 

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control. They have not yet revealed the woman’s identity or the cause of the fire. 

The incident was one of three reported fires in Philadelphia on Monday. 

