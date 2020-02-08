Toms River

Woman Found Dead After NJ Fire; Man, 3 Kids Got Out Safely

A fire scene
Silverton Volunteer Fire Company

One woman died in this fire in Toms River.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A woman's body was found after a fire in a New Jersey home, authorities said.

Police and fire crews called Friday to a home in the Silverton section of Toms River found the structure engulfed in flames and fire spreading to four surrounding homes, the Ocean County prosecutor's office said.

Emergency service personnel determined that two adults and three children were inside the home, and a man and three children managed to get out, prosecutors said. Attempts to rescue the woman proved unsuccessful, and her body was found after the blaze was extinguished. A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 23 hours ago

Last Member of MOVE Freed on Parole in Death of Officer

Montgomery County 2 hours ago

Police Officers Hurt as Teens Brawl in Montgomery County

Prosecutors said their arson unit, township detectives and the county sheriff's crime scene unit are investigating. The name of the deceased woman wasn't immediately released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Toms RiverFatal Fire
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us