Mother and daughter die in murder-suicide in NJ, officials say

The Camden County Prosecutors Office's investigation into the deaths of a mother and daughter has been revealed as an apparent murder suicide in Brooklawn, New Jersey.

On October 14 at 1:04 p.m., Brooklawn police responded to the Rodeway Inn at 801 Crescent Boulevard, in Brooklawn, NJ, for the death of a woman inside a room there, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's office.

Officers also located another deceased woman inside the room who was the victim of a fatal stabbing, police said.

The first woman was identified as Dawn Ogburn, 38, and the stabbing victim was identified as Deann Ogburn, 63, both of Brooklawn, police said.

Investigators have determined that Dawn Ogburn fatally stabbed her mother Deann and then hung herself.

There is no further information at this time as to a motive behind the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.