Woman Ejected as Car Slams Through Living Room, Flips Onto Neighboring Yard

Police said the woman was “severely” injured and taken to a hospital.

By Rudy Chinchilla and Katy Zachry

A woman was ejected as her speeding car slammed through a Bucks County home’s living room, went airborne and landed on its roof in a neighboring yard Saturday morning, police said.

The crash left a gaping hole in the living room when the vehicle veered off Bristol Emilie Road and hit the two-story house near the intersection of Golden Ridge Drive in Cheltenham Township. The owner of the neighboring home told NBC10 the woman driving was ejected and landed on his front yard.

“There’s been a lot of accidents on this road lately. For the last couple of years there’s been a lot of accidents, actually,” Joe Emilie said.

Police said the woman was “severely” injured and taken to a hospital.

The crash left a large hole in the first home, through which family pictures could be seen against a wall. Though the homeowner was present at the time of the crash, he was uninjured, police said.

