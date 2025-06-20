It was a dramatic scene Thursday as the stormy weather rolled in toward the Jersey Shore and man raced to save a woman and her two dogs from the back bay off.

The man, Brennan Bollard, was just finishing up his work day at Sea Isle Parasail when he made it his mission to save a woman and her dogs who fell into the water after their kayak flipped as the back bay churned.

"I ran to my little personal boat, got it off the dock, and just went right to the girl who was holding two dogs and in a lot of distress," Brennan explained.

This happened in the evening on Thursday, June 19 as severe storms started to arrive at the Jersey Shore and the picks were picking up significantly.

"He jumped right in his boat," Ann Marie Malone, who witnessed the rescue, said. "Thankfully it was a great outcome and if he wasn’t there, it could have been horrific.”

The woman and her two dogs were all wearing lifejackets. Brennan told NBC10 that made a critical difference.

"That's what saved her, for sure," he said. "If she didn't have life jackets. It would have been bad.”

Brennan said that he never got her name, but she expressed lots of thanks for how he rushed to her rescue.

“It was miraculous. He’s a true hero," Malone said.