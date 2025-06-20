New Jersey

Woman, dogs saved by man after kayak flipped during storms at Jersey Shore

"He's a true hero," one witness said after she saw a man rush to help a woman and her dogs when their kayak flipped during Thursday's stormy weather.

By Ted Greenberg and Emily Rose Grassi

It was a dramatic scene Thursday as the stormy weather rolled in toward the Jersey Shore and man raced to save a woman and her two dogs from the back bay off.

The man, Brennan Bollard, was just finishing up his work day at Sea Isle Parasail when he made it his mission to save a woman and her dogs who fell into the water after their kayak flipped as the back bay churned.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"I ran to my little personal boat, got it off the dock, and just went right to the girl who was holding two dogs and in a lot of distress," Brennan explained.

This happened in the evening on Thursday, June 19 as severe storms started to arrive at the Jersey Shore and the picks were picking up significantly.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"He jumped right in his boat," Ann Marie Malone, who witnessed the rescue, said. "Thankfully it was a great outcome and if he wasn’t there, it could have been horrific.”

The woman and her two dogs were all wearing lifejackets. Brennan told NBC10 that made a critical difference.

"That's what saved her, for sure," he said. "If she didn't have life jackets. It would have been bad.”

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather Jun 9

Your daily NBC10 First Alert Weather forecast from Robert Johnson

Wawa Welcome America 12 hours ago

Live updates: Wawa Welcome America Day 2 includes Kidchella, free museums

Brennan said that he never got her name, but she expressed lots of thanks for how he rushed to her rescue.

“It was miraculous. He’s a true hero," Malone said.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us