Woman dies after tree falls on car while driving in Lower Merion, police say

A 59-year-old woman has died after a large tree fell and struck her vehicle as she drove in Lower Merion on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1:44 p.m. when a blue Toyota Corolla and a white Nissan Altima were both traveling westbound on Lancaster Avenue, police said.

The large tree fell into the roadway, hitting both cars, police said.

The woman driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where she was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m., police said.

According to police, a 64-year-old man was in the Nissan and he was also taken to the hospital, but is listed in stable condition.

Lancaster Avenue was closed between Remington Road and Clover Hill Road as police investigated, but the roadway has since been reopened, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and being carried by the Lower Merion Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.