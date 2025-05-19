Lower Merion

Woman dies after tree falls on car while driving in Lower Merion, police say

A 64-year-old man was also injured, but he is in stable condition, police said.

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 59-year-old woman has died after a large tree fell and struck her vehicle as she drove in Lower Merion on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1:44 p.m. when a blue Toyota Corolla and a white Nissan Altima were both traveling westbound on Lancaster Avenue, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The large tree fell into the roadway, hitting both cars, police said.

The woman driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where she was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m., police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to police, a 64-year-old man was in the Nissan and he was also taken to the hospital, but is listed in stable condition.

Lancaster Avenue was closed between Remington Road and Clover Hill Road as police investigated, but the roadway has since been reopened, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and being carried by the Lower Merion Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.

This article tagged under:

Lower Merion
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us