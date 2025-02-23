South Philadelphia

Woman dies in South Philly rowhome fire, officials say

Fire officials in Philadelphia say a woman was killed early Sunday after a fire tore through a rowhome along the 600 block of Kimball Street in South Philly

By Hayden Mitman

Fire officials said a woman was killed early Sunday when a fire tore through a rowhome in South Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Walker, the incident began after a fire was reported at a home along the 600 block of Kimball Street in South Philadelphia at about 2:41 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.

At that time, Walker said, first responders to the incident found a "heavy fire" at the home and they had to make a forceful entry into the property in order to begin to fight the flames.

"We encountered or came across an elderly victim that we attempted to rescue from the fire," Walker told NBC10 at the scene on Sunday. "Unfortunately our efforts did not pan out and this victim perished in the fire."

Walker only said the victim as a woman and didn't immediately provide further identifying information for the individual. But, he said, officials believe that the woman lived alone at the home.

However, he said, fire crews noticed, when responding to the fire, that there were no smoke alarms at the property.

Crews, he said, were able to bring the fire under control by about 3:32 a.m.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, Walker said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

