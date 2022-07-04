Philadelphia

Woman Dies in Tow Truck Crash on Lincoln Drive

Police said a young woman was killed after her car was "T-boned" on Lincoln Drive in West Mount Airy

By Kaamil Jones

A 24-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Lincoln Drive in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia Sunday night.

Police said the women was driving eastbound along Emlen Street when a tow truck driving southbound on Lincoln Drive "T-boned" her vehicle. When paramedics arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.

Police said the crash caused the woman's car and the tow truck to go off the road. Investigators believe speed was a factor.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said.

The woman's car was registered to an address in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

