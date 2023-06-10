Woman dies in Northeast Philadelphia shooting

A 24-year-old woman has died -- and a 25-year-old woman has been arrested -- following a shooting that happened along Welsh Road in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 1:18 a.m., in the street along the 2400 block of Welsh Road, when a 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times.

Responding officers, police said, transported the woman to a local hospital where she was pronounced at about 4:45 a.m.

According to police a 25-year-old woman has been arrested in this incident and charged are pending. Officials also said a weapon has been recovered.

Officials provided no further identifying information for the women involved in this incident.

According to law enforcement officials, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.