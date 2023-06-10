Northeast Philadelphia

Woman dies in Northeast Philadelphia shooting

A 24-year-old woman was killed -- and a 25-year-old woman was arrested -- in a shooting that happened on Welsh Road early Saturday

By Hayden Mitman

Officers respond after a woman was killed in a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday.
NBC10

A 24-year-old woman has died -- and a 25-year-old woman has been arrested -- following a shooting that happened along Welsh Road in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 1:18 a.m., in the street along the 2400 block of Welsh Road, when a 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times.

Responding officers, police said, transported the woman to a local hospital where she was pronounced at about 4:45 a.m.

According to police a 25-year-old woman has been arrested in this incident and charged are pending. Officials also said a weapon has been recovered.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials provided no further identifying information for the women involved in this incident.

According to law enforcement officials, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 1 hour ago

New Jersey wildfires could burn for ‘a couple of months' officials warn

Northeast Philadelphia 5 hours ago

48-year-old man killed in Northeast Philly

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us