Firefighters in Vineland, New Jersey discovered the body of a victim of a fire while they worked to extinguish flames.

According to law enforcement officials, firefighters responding to a house fire along the 700 block of E. Grape Street, found the body of a woman, believed to have been in her 70s -- who has not yet been identified by police -- while working to put out a fire around 9:15 a.m.

Another woman who was in that home was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

As of about 9:45 a.m., officials said the fire had been placed under control and an investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.