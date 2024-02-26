Woman dies in Bucks Co. house fire

A woman was killed in a house fire that happened in Newtown, in Bucks County, early Monday.

According to Fire Chief Nicolas Weaver of Newtown Fire Rescue, a woman, that he described as "elderly," was found deceased in a home along the 400 block of Mahogany Walk by crews working to extinguish a fire there at about 5 a.m.

Weaver said the woman -- who he did not provide further information on -- was killed by flames.

He did not discuss if there were other injuries in this incident.

However, he said further details of the incident remain under investigation.