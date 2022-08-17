Woman Dies After Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver, SEPTA Bus

A woman is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver and then by a SEPTA bus Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police said.

A driver struck the woman near the intersection of Greene Street and West Walnut Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The unidentified victim was initially in severely critical condition before dying of her injuries, Pace said.

There was no immediate description of the vehicle that struck her.