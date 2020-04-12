Woman Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in the Head

A woman is dead after she was stabbed multiple times in the head inside a West Philadelphia home on Easter Sunday, police said.

The stabbing happened at 5:38 p.m. along the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Penn Presbyterian's trauma center for treatment. Police said she arrived in extremely critical condition and died just after 7 p.m.

Investigators have not said what led to the stabbing. A weapon was not recovered nor has a person of interest been identified.