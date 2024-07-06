Woman dies after being hit by car, then struck by SEPTA bus in Philadelphia, police say

A woman died after being hit by a car and then a SEPTA bus early Saturday morning in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood, police said.

According to police, the woman was walking along Frankford Avenue when she was struck by a driver going southbound. The woman was thrown into the northbound lanes and then hit by a SEPTA bus.

The woman died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the drivers of the car and SEPTA bus stayed on the scene.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.