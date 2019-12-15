Woman Dead, Man Gravely Hurt in High-Speed NE Philadelphia Crash

A woman is dead and a man gravely injured after a high-speed crash that may have involved alcohol in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood, police said.

The crash near Cottman and Torresdale avenues happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, when a speeding Chevrolet Malibu ran a red light and was T-boned by a Nissan sedan, which had the right of way, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Mark Overwise said.

Two men were in the Chevrolet and four women were in the Nissan when the cars collided, ejecting at least one person, Overwise said.

The women are all in their late 20s to early 30s, the captain said. One of them died at the scene, while the male passenger of the Chevrolet – who is in his late teens to early 20s – is in “grave” condition.

The cars collided with such force that the Chevrolet was flung toward a school near the intersection and flipped onto its hood. At least one of the cars struck and broke a utility pole, with debris strewn on the street.

Both men in the Chevrolet were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Overwise said. The four women were taken to other area hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition.

The Chevrolet driver, who is in his late 20s, is in stable condition and will likely be charged in relation to the crash, Overwise said, adding that investigators think both speed and alcohol may have played a part.