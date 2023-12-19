Philadelphia

Woman dead after home catches fire in North Philly, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A woman has died after she was inside a home that caught fire in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:34 p.m. police and the fire department responded to a call for a house fire along the 800 block of W. Tioga Street, police said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire at 3:45 p.m.

Police said a 65-year-old woman was found inside the home and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:53 p.m.

Officials have not identified the woman who was found inside the home nor have they said what caused the fire or if that was how the woman died.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal. At this time there is no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

