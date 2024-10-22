East Germantown

Woman critically injured after being struck by school bus in East Germantown

Police officials say a 75-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a school bus while crossing Chew Avenue on Monday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman

NBC 5 News

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a woman was critically injured when she was struck by a school bus in an incident that happened in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police say.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at about 3:01 p.m. when a 75-year-old woman was struck by a school bus as she attempted to cross the street along the 5700 block of Chew Avenue.

The bus, officials said, was attempting to make a left turn from Chelten Avenue to continue northbound on Chew Avenue at the time.

Also, officials said, the woman was in the crosswalk when the crash occurred.

After the crash, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, she was listed in critical condition,

However, police officials said, no one on the school bus was injured in this crash.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.

