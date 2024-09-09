Woman critically injured in hit-and-run at I-95 onramp in South Philly

A woman is in critical condition, officials said, after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on an onramp to I-95 from South Broad Street in South Philadelphia early Monday.

According to police, the woman -- who police have not immediately provided further identifying information on -- was found near the intersection of South Broad Street and North Terminal Avenue at about 1:45 a.m., after she had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman, officials said, was found at on onramp from Broad Street to I-95, near FDR Park.

Officials said the woman suffered "multiple injuries" and was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital early Monday.

According to police officials, investigators believe the woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

However, as of about 7:45 a.m. on Monday, police were not able to provide any further details on the vehicle that is believed to have struck the woman.

An investigation, police said, is ongoing.