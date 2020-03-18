Woman Creates Temporary Food Pantry in Northeast Philly to Help Coronavirus Fallout

As thousands of Philadelphians got ready to telecommute Wednesday morning as the coronavirus outbreak continued, Piseitta Arrington had a different plan: working for those facing food insecurity.

“People need to be united during this time. If we work together, we’ll help more people,” Arrington said.

Arrington set up a temporary food pantry in Northeast Philadelphia to help those facing unemployment during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"This is frustrating," she said. "But if you can give a hand, do it. People need to work together."

Arrington began distributing the food at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 18.

Pitching in and doing community service is what Arrington does. In 2013, Arrington set up a non-profit to aid homeless women and children in her hometown of Chester, Pennsylvania. Since then, her group, called Sisterhood for Women in Motion, has expanded and created a partnership with the Caring for Friends pantry.

Arrington gets food delivered to her home each week and then gives it to people who need it. Two weeks ago, her nonprofit worked with the Refuge Church in Chester to serve 42 families.

On Wednesday morning, Arrington told NBC 10 she gathered enough supplies to feed 60 families.

“We have potatoes, peanut butter, rice, pasta, beef stew, powdered milk,” Arrington said.

Arrington expected to distribute the food at 7228 Tabor Ave. through the early afternoon.