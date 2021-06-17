Woman Charged With Purposely Starting 4-Alarm NJ Hotel Fire

A woman intentionally started a four-alarm fire that sent dozens of people fleeing from the flames at a New Jersey hotel, according to police.

Dannielle Monroe, 27, is charged with third-degree arson and criminal mischief for the pre-dawn fire at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Camden County in March of this year.

Investigators determined Monroe was the last person to leave the room where the fire started, with interviews and search warrants eventually leading to her being charged, the Gloucester Township Police Department said.

The blaze started around 3:30 a.m. and led to an hourslong firefight.

Around 47 people were displaced, but no one was hurt, police said.