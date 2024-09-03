Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 2 people on I-95 in Philly, police say

A woman faces multiple charges after investigators determined she was driving while under the influence when she struck and killed two people on I-95 in Philadelphia back in March.

Dimple Patel is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, DUI, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at safe speed and prohibited text-based communications in connection to the deaths of Aktilek Baktybekov and Tolobek Esenbekov, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday.

Investigators said Baktybekov’s red Toyota Prius was disabled on the left shoulder and partially in the left lane on I-95 northbound at mile marker 26.8 in Philadelphia back on March 3, 2024, around 3:20 a.m. Esenbekov had parked his gray Hyundai Elantra behind the Prius on the left shoulder, presumably to help Baktybekov, police said.

Baktybekov was standing on the road near the Elantra while Esenbekov was exiting the Elantra. At the same time, Patel was driving her 2022 yellow Ford Mustang Mach-E with the vehicle’s BlueCruise hands-free driving feature and Adaptive Cruise Control systems activated, according to investigators.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said Patel was driving 71 to 72 mph when she struck the back of the Hyundai Elantra. The crash sparked a four-vehicle collision and both Baktybekov and Esenbekov were struck in the process, investigators said. Both Baktybekov and Esenbekov later died from their injuries.

Patel is expected to turn herself in at the Pennsylvania State Police Philadelphia station on 2201 Belmont Avenue Tuesday morning, police said.