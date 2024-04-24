Police in Philadelphia have announced the arrest of a woman sought after five people were struck by a Nissan Sentra in a grocery store parking lot in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philadelphia on Monday.

According to police, Omobolanle Paige, 45-year-old, from Northeast Philly, was arrested after she, allegedly, driver her 2015 Nissan Sentra into five people in the parking lot of a grocery store along the 6300 block of Oxford Avenue at about 1:48 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Officials said that four women who were struck -- aged 57, 45, 76 and 29 -- all suffered bruises and scratches in the incident.

A 76-year-old man who was struck, police said, was unharmed.

Three of those who were struck were taken to the hospital after the incident, officials said.

Paige was apprehended on Monday after the incident. However, police said on Wednesday that Paige has been charged with six counts of attempted homicide in the incident, along with additional aggravated assault charges and related offenses.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.