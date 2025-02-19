Woman charged with murder after woman slain in Germantown basement

Philadelphia police officials have announced that they have made an arrest after a woman was found unresponsive in the basement of a Germantown home last month.

According to police, officials have arrested 20-year-old Tydasza White, of Philadelphia, for her suspected involvement in the Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 slaying of Laniece Richmond, 20.

White, officials said, turned herself into police on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, and she has been charged with murder and related offenses.

Law enforcement officials said the charges stem from an incident that happened on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, when officers responded to a report of a woman screaming at a property along the 4800 block of Marion Avenue at about 1:08 a.m.

First responders to the scene found Richmond unresponsive in the basement of a property along that block, officials said.

A medic at the scene pronounced Richmond at about 2:04 a.m., officials said.

Officials said an investigation lead to investigators identifying White as a suspect in Richmond's slaying and a warrant had been issued for her arrested before she surrendered to police on Wednesday.

However, police officials have not detailed how Richmond died.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.