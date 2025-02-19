Germantown

Woman charged with murder after woman slain in Germantown basement

Police in Philadelphia have charged a 20-year-old woman with murder after, officials said, a woman was found unresponsive in the basement of a home along Marion Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

Philadelphia police officials have announced that they have made an arrest after a woman was found unresponsive in the basement of a Germantown home last month.

According to police, officials have arrested 20-year-old Tydasza White, of Philadelphia, for her suspected involvement in the Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 slaying of Laniece Richmond, 20.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

White, officials said, turned herself into police on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, and she has been charged with murder and related offenses.

Law enforcement officials said the charges stem from an incident that happened on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, when officers responded to a report of a woman screaming at a property along the 4800 block of Marion Avenue at about 1:08 a.m.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

First responders to the scene found Richmond unresponsive in the basement of a property along that block, officials said.

A medic at the scene pronounced Richmond at about 2:04 a.m., officials said.

Officials said an investigation lead to investigators identifying White as a suspect in Richmond's slaying and a warrant had been issued for her arrested before she surrendered to police on Wednesday.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Live Updates: SPS Technologies fire remains active, shelter-in-place to be lifted

The Lineup 2 hours ago

Fire impacting Schools: The Lineup

However, police officials have not detailed how Richmond died.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Germantown
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us