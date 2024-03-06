A Philadelphia woman was charged, Wednesday, with murder, robbery, abuse of a corpse and related charges, in the death of a 72-year-old Bucks County man who was discovered in his Wrightstown Township home back in October of last year.

On Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn announced the arrest of Meghan Macklin, 45, of Philadelphia, for her, alleged, involvement in the October slaying of Richard Scott MacFarland at his home along Apple Hill Road.

Macklin, she said, was apprehended in Tennessee, shortly after MacFarland was slain, while driving the victim's car.

When asked Wednesday why officials hadn't come forward to say that Macklin was a suspect -- nor that she had been in custody since Oct. 7 -- Schorn said that officials choose not to release more in order to allow police the opportunity to take investigative steps "without revealing some of the information that we have."

"There were twist and turns in this investigation, there was information that had to be ran down and we knew the community was safe because Macklin was in custody, so, we made a decision that it was not appropriate to come forth until today," she said.

The "twist and turns" of this case began on Oct. 7, officials said, when MacFarland's body was discovered at his home along Apple Hill Road in Wrightstown Township.

According to police, at about 4 p.m. that day, Newtown Township police were dispatched to the home after receiving a call from a witness who said they saw the man's body though an open door, to see him "lying on his back in the living room/kitchen area."

The witness, who told police that he also believed he smelled an odor of gas at that time, then called 911.

First responders to the home found MacFarland deceased, and officials said, there was a "small amount of dried blood on the victim’s nose, two slashing-type injuries on his left forearm and a possible puncture wound to his right forearm" but his clothes only had a "miniscule amount of blood visible, and there were no tears consistent with stab or slash wounds on the outer clothing."

However, upon closer examination, investigators discovered a large laceration on MacFarland's abdomen and a stab wound to his upper left chest.

Schorn said that, it appeared to investigators that MacFarland had been stabbed to death, then cleaned up, before he was dressed in fresh clothing and left on the floor of the home.

"Based on the locations of the injuries, it was evident that he was dressed after he was murdered," she said.

According to police, investigators believe that MacFarland was killed in one of the bedrooms of the home before he was moved to where he was found.

During the investigation, officials said, they found jewelry boxes rummaged through and checks missing from a checkbook that was found in a home. Also, officers recovered a bloody rug at the home, as well as a suitcase fill of bloodied clothing and bedding, police officials said.

They also discovered a backpack that, according to law enforcement officials, contained prescription bottles that were written out to Meghan Macklin.

Also missing from the home, police said, was a black 2013 Mercedes that belonged to MacFarland.

However, it wasn't long until that vehicle was recovered.

That same day, about 600 miles -- and a nine-hour drive away -- police in White Pine, Tennessee were called to a convenience store when a woman ate food there without paying for it.

Here, officials said, they encountered a woman who claimed to be Janet MacFarland -- the name of the victim's wife who passed away in November of 2019.

According to police, the woman provided officers with a social security card and blank personal check in the name of Janet MacFarland as proof of her identity.

However, near the store, officers in Tennessee discovered a black 2013 Mercedes and after running the plates, police officials said, they learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania and was tied to a homicide.

At that time, Macklin was taken into custody and the vehicle was seized and sent back to Pennsylvania, where police said, a search discovered "jewelry, jewelry boxes, and coins, similar in type to what was observed in MacFarland’s home."

Police also located bank checks and deposit slips in the name of Janet MacFarland, along with various identifications for Macklin and Richard Scott MacFarland from the vehicle, according to officials.

According to police, in the vehicle, investigators also recovered a pair of Crocs. These shoes, along with a pair of latex gloves that were found at the home, were both tested and, police said, came back to have traces of DNA on them that matched the victim.

When asked about the relationship between the two, on Wednesday, Schorn said that officials believe that, as the victim was a widow, "[he was] we believe, maybe vulnerable to Macklin."

Officials said that Macklin has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of a corpse, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple assault.

However, Schorn said investigators are still working to determine exactly when MacFarland was killed.

Now, she said, officials are hoping the public can help nail down Macklin's whereabouts between Oct. 4 and 7.

Investigators said police were called to MacFarland's home for domestic disturbances twice on Oct. 4 and, the next day, MacFarland's Mercedes was seen on license plate scanners in New Hope, then, in Pipersville on Oct. 6.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this homicide, and specifically about Meghan Macklin and her whereabouts between Oct. 4 and 7 to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or the Newtown Township Police Department at 215-579-1000.