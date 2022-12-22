Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Father of 2 in NJ

A woman who police initially believed was a witness has now been charged in a hit-and-run that killed a father of two in Lindenwold, New Jersey, earlier this month.

Raquel Syverston, 52, was charged Wednesday with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

On December 8, around 5:45 p.m., Lindenwold Police responded to a crash on the 600 block of South White Horse Pike.

When they arrived they found Dal B. Baruwal, a 53-year-old Somerdale resident who had been struck by two vehicles. Baruwal was taken to Jefferson-Stratford Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 p.m. that evening.

Police described the two hit-and-run vehicles as a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, with front-end damage, and a dark-colored, small SUV, possibly a Buick Encore.

On Wednesday, Police released photos of a woman, later identified as Syverston, who they initially said may have witnessed the crash.

Syverston later turned herself in on Wednesday. Investigators determined she was the driver of the Tesla. She was issued a summons and later released on her own recognizance. They are still searching for the driver of the SUV.

A contractor who did work for Baruwal said he came to the area from Nepal years ago to create a life and support his family. Baruwal became a chef for a restaurant group and the Old Tejas Grill in Stratford, New Jersey.

He is survived by a wife and two sons, one of whom told NBC10 that his family, “just wants justice.”

If you have any information on the incident, call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Samuel Funches at 856-397-4000 or Lindenwold Police Detective Jesus Bonilla at 856-784-7566. You can also email them at funchess@ccprosecutor.org or jbonilla@Lindenwoldpd.com.

You can also send anonymous tips to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office here.