A woman was arrested on Friday after turning herself in to police in connection to a crash that killed 31-year-old Francisco Salgado-Hernandez in Norristown back in June.

Ashley Jones, 20, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving among other charges.

Police say that the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the intersection of West Main and Chain Streets.

Five cars were damaged during the crash and seven people were hurt.

Salgado-Hernandez was among the injured. When police arrived on the scene, he was found face down in the back seat of a sedan and suffering from cardiac arrest.

Police performed CPR on him, and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy later revealed that Salgado-Hernandez's death was caused by the injuries he sustained at the time of the crash.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage at the scene and talked with multiple witnesses. The investigation found that Jones, who had an eleven-year-old passenger, began racing with another vehicle while it was raining.

During the drag race, Jones lost control of her car while going 80 m.p.h. in a 25 m.p.h. zone, crossed into oncoming traffic and then crashed into at least three other cars.

“It’s hard to imagine anything more dangerous and reckless than racing in bad weather, in a busy business district, at more than three times the posted speed limit. And because of this defendant’s actions, a person is dead and others were injured," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Jones turned herself into the Norristown Police Department and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 5.