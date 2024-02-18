Woman charged after threatening to kill her neighbor in Dover

A Delaware woman has been arrested after threatening her neighbor in Dover, Delaware early Sunday morning.

Delaware State Police arrested 43-year-old Jennifer Neil for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening, police said.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, at approximately 1:10 a.m. troopers responded to a home on Diemidio Drive in Dover for a conflict between neighbors.

When police arrived they learned via the neighbor of Neil that she unplugged a power cord he was using and began taking the cord into her house. He told police he tried to grab the cord from Neil at which time she turned towards him with a pair of scissors raised in a stabbing motion and made statements about killing him.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Troopers were unable to make contact with Neil at her home and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Later that same day, troopers made contact with Neil in Milford and she was taken into custody without incident.

Neil has been charged and committed to Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution.

She was arraigned and issued a $2,500 unsecured bond.