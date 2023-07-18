Woman carjacked at gunpoint at Delaware gas station

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint at a gas station in Newark, Delaware, Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:21 a.m. Delaware state troopers were called to a Sunoco located at 520 JFK Memorial Highway for a carjacking, police said.

A 37-year-old woman told police that an unknown car with two men and a woman inside of it was parked in front of her car at a gas pump at the Sunoco. The woman said a man exited the car in front of her and approached her while pointing a gun at her and demanding she get out of her car.

The victim told police she complied, and the man took her car and drove off with the car that was parked in front of her in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured during this carjacking.

At this time authorities have not made images or surveillance video available. There is no further information at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective R. Kirchenbauer at 302-365-8428, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333, or private messaging Delaware State Police on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.