Woman, Boy Killed When Car Jumps Sidewalk in West Oak Lane

A woman and a young boy were struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by a minivan that jumped a curb in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, police said.

The two victims have not been identified. The woman is believed to be in her early 30s and the boy is 6 years old, police said. It is unknown what their relationship is.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. at 17th and Haines streets in the neighborhood near the city's northern border with Montgomery County.

The driver, who has also not been identified, stayed at the scene of the crash. Police believe he may have suffered a medical condition that caused him to lose control of the minivan.

The woman and child died a short time after the crash at Einstein Medical Center in Olney.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become known.