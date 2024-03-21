Woman assaulted with a pipe during home invasion in Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man broke into a home and assaulted a woman with a pipe.

According to police, around 1:44 p.m., an unknown man broke into a home in the 6700 block of Souder Street through the basement.

While inside, the man assaulted a 54-year-old woman with a pipe before fleeing, police said.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries to her face and body.

Nothing was taken during this incident and no weapons were recovered, police said.

Police described the man as between the ages of 30 and 35, wearing a grey hooded shirt, torn black jeans and black sneakers.