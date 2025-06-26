Philadelphia

Arrest made in stabbing death of woman found stuffed into futon

The body of 21-year-old Yuleisy Torelles was found with multiple stab wounds, wrapped in a sheet and shower curtain and stuffed into a futon in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on April 5, 2025.

By Emily Rose Grassi and NBC10 Staff

A woman was arrested in connection to the case of a woman whose remains were found in a sheet and shower curtain that was stuffed into a futon in Northeast Philadelphia back in April, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officials arrested Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes, 28, in Madrid, Spain, after an arrest warrant was issued when she was identified as a suspect in Torelles' killing.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to police, officers found Torelles' body inside the found on Saturday, April 5, 2025, after being called to an apartment along the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue on a report of a missing person.

Police said that officers were told there was no contact with the missing person for three days.

Once inside the residence,  law enforcement officials said, the body of the missing woman was discovered within a futon, wrapped in a sheet and a shower curtain.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 57 mins ago

Philly School District charged with failing to report asbestos in timely manner

First Alert Weather 3 hours ago

What to know as the Philly region is under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday

The woman, police officials said, had suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso.

Sanchez-Reyes will be extradited back to the United States.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us