Arrest made in stabbing death of woman found stuffed into futon

A woman was arrested in connection to the case of a woman whose remains were found in a sheet and shower curtain that was stuffed into a futon in Northeast Philadelphia back in April, officials said.
Officials arrested Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes, 28, in Madrid, Spain, after an arrest warrant was issued when she was identified as a suspect in Torelles' killing.
According to police, officers found Torelles' body inside the found on Saturday, April 5, 2025, after being called to an apartment along the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue on a report of a missing person.
Police said that officers were told there was no contact with the missing person for three days.
Once inside the residence, law enforcement officials said, the body of the missing woman was discovered within a futon, wrapped in a sheet and a shower curtain.
The woman, police officials said, had suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso.
Sanchez-Reyes will be extradited back to the United States.