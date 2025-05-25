Woman arrested after man shot to death in Northeast Philly home

Law enforcement officials have a woman in custody, police said, after a man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a house along the 4400 block of Cottman Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday after a report of a shooting.

Here, officials said, police found a man who had been shot dead.

A woman at the home has been arrested, officials said.

As of about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials have not provided further information on the identities of the individuals involved in this incident, nor did police detail what led to the shooting.

But, officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.