Northeast Philadelphia

Woman arrested after man shot to death in Northeast Philly home

Police have arrested a woman after a man was shot and killed in an incident that happened in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia early Sunday, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials have a woman in custody, police said, after a man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a house along the 4400 block of Cottman Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday after a report of a shooting.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here, officials said, police found a man who had been shot dead.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A woman at the home has been arrested, officials said.

As of about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials have not provided further information on the identities of the individuals involved in this incident, nor did police detail what led to the shooting.

But, officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

North Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Police: Driver sought after fleeing scene of deadly hit-and-run in North Philly

Philadelphia 11 hours ago

Allen Iverson joins Post Malone on stage in Philly for ‘White Iverson'

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us