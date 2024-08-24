Woman and girl killed, man and boy hurt in Philly house fire

A woman and girl were killed while a man and boy were injured in a house fire in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The fire started at a home on the 900 block of Granite Street around 7:30 a.m. and spread to a second home.

Officials said a woman and girl were found dead on the second floor of one of the homes that caught fire. A man and boy managed to escape the home and were taken to the hospital where they are being treated for third-degree burns, officials said.

Investigators said there were no smoke alarms in the home where the fire started.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials have not revealed the cause of the fire. They continue to investigate.

The incident is the second deadly fire in Philadelphia in the past two days.

"It's sad, especially this time of year. It's not routinely, historically, something that we deal with in the summer months. People are up," Philadelphia Assistant Fire Chief Rob Wilkins said. "They're aware of what's going on. But yeah, it's a sad time of year for us and the community at large."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.