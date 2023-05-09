Woman and 3 Children Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Center City, Police Say

A woman and three children were struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Center City Tuesday night.

Police said the woman and three children were walking on Broad and Arch streets shortly before 10 p.m. when they were struck by a dark grey Jeep Liberty. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The woman is in critical condition. Police have not yet revealed the conditions of the three children.

Police said the Jeep Liberty has front end damage and its lights are off.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.