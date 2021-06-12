Woman Admits Smuggling 15 Pounds of Cocaine Disguised in Wrapped Candy

A Peruvian woman admitted Thursday to smuggling a large amount of cocaine from Peru to Newark concealed within wrapped chocolate candy inside her luggage.

Yolanda Fonseca-Melgarejo, 59, who is a legal permanent resident of the United States and a citizen of Peru, pleaded guilty to one count of importation of controlled substances before Newark Federal Court Thursday.

According to the Department of Justice, Fonseca-Melgarejo arrived at Newark International Airport in a flight from Peru on March 31, 2019. Upon arrival, officers discovered approximately seven kilograms of cocaine concealed within wrapped chocolate candy in her luggage.

Fonseca-Melgarejo now faces a minimum of 10 years in prison to of life and a fine of up to $10 million dollars for her crime, said the Department of Justice.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2021.