New Jersey

Woman Admits Smuggling 15 Pounds of Cocaine Disguised in Wrapped Candy

Newark International Airport Officers discovered approximately seven kilograms of cocaine concealed within wrapped chocolate candy in her luggage.

By Gerardo Pons

courtroom generic 722
Stock Photo

A Peruvian woman admitted Thursday to smuggling a large amount of cocaine from Peru to Newark concealed within wrapped chocolate candy inside her luggage.

Yolanda Fonseca-Melgarejo, 59, who is a legal permanent resident of the United States and a citizen of Peru, pleaded guilty to one count of importation of controlled substances before Newark Federal Court Thursday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the Department of Justice, Fonseca-Melgarejo arrived at Newark International Airport in a flight from Peru on March 31, 2019. Upon arrival, officers discovered approximately seven kilograms of cocaine concealed within wrapped chocolate candy in her luggage.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

schooling in a pandemic 5 hours ago

NJ School Mask Mandate Frustrations Spill Out During Hearing

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

‘Very Difficult': Businesses Get Creative as They Struggle to Attract Workers

Fonseca-Melgarejo now faces a minimum of 10 years in prison to of life and a fine of up to $10 million dollars for her crime, said the Department of Justice.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2021.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyNewarkNJDrug traffickingNewark International Airport
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us