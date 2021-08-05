Woman Accused of Stealing Truck, Leading Police on Multiple Chases in NJ

Police released video from last month of a New Jersey woman accused of stealing a tanker truck and leading officers on multiple high speed chases before she was finally captured.

The ordeal began on July 24 around 12:30 p.m. when Camille Wescott, 44, of Lawnside, New Jersey, stole a Taylor Oil Tanker Truck in Bellmawr, New Jersey, investigators said.

Wescott then allegedly led several different law enforcement agencies on multiple chases throughout the day and was also involved in several crashes.

One witness told police he followed Wescott for 12 miles.

At 6:06 p.m. that day, New Jersey state troopers were notified of the stolen truck. Officials tracked the truck’s GPS in the area of Buck Road in Upper Pittsgrove, New Jersey, and the troopers found the vehicle in the Harding Woods Trailer Park.

When the troopers tried to stop it, the truck fled and continued onto US-40, police said. The troopers pursued the truck for a short distance before ending their chase.

Later that evening, shortly before 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of West Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood, New Jersey, where the truck was reportedly spotted. Responding officers then found Wescott inside the truck parked near the gas pumps outside a Wawa store, police said.

Video obtained by NBC10 shows police approaching the truck with their guns drawn as they tell Wescott to get out. Police said Wescott refused and had both the driver and passenger side doors locked. Police also said Wescott pressed on the brake pedal multiple times. She also checked her mirrors as if attempting to pull the vehicle out but was unable to restart the truck, investigators said.

Fearing that Wescott would drive back onto the road, police then broke the glass of the truck’s window, forced their way into the vehicle and removed her, according to officials.

Wescott was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. Police also said Wescott appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of her arrest.

The stolen truck is valued at approximately $200,000.

NBC10 reached out to Wescott’s attorney. We have not yet heard back.