Woman Accused of Pulling Gun on Restaurant Employee Over Wait Time for Food

Police said she pulled a revolver and cursed at the 41-year-old woman behind the counter

Left: a woman wearing glasses, a coat and a head scarf talks to someone behind a counter. Right: the same woman holds what appears to be a gun.
A woman pulled a gun on an employee after getting angry about how long it was taking to get her food a Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia, police said.

The woman was at a restaurant on the 6600 block of N. Uber Street in the West Oak Lane neighborhood Monday night when she placed an order but got angry about the wait, the Philadelphia Police Department said. That’s when, according to police and surveillance video, she pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the 41-year-old woman behind the counter.

Police said the suspect was cursing at the employee, and video shows her reach behind the plexiglass partition and grabbing a handful of cash placed on the counter before leaving.

Police said the woman suspected in the altercation is likely between 20 and 25 years old, has a thin build and was last seen wearing glasses, a red coat, black pants and a faded black and white headscarf.

Anyone who sees her is asked to stay away and call 911 immediately. People can also submit confidential tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

