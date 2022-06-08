A woman and teen girl are accused of leaving a toddler and two babies inside a hot car with the windows closed for 45 minutes while they shopped at a New Jersey Walmart.

On Wednesday around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the Walmart shopping center at the Oak Tree Plaza in Egg Harbor Township for a report of three crying young children locked inside a vehicle. The temperature at the time was approximately 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

When police arrived, they found a 3-year-old child, 1-year-old baby and 5-month-old baby locked inside a vehicle that was not running with all of the windows closed.

The officers used a lock out kit to unlock the doors. The children were immediately turned over to Egg Harbor Township EMS for treatment. They were then taken to Atlantic City Medical Center and are expected to be okay. The Division of Child Protection and Permanency also responded to the hospital.

Investigators determined through security footage that a woman, identified as Cyndie Jourdain of Galloway Township, as well as a 17-year-old girl, had been inside the Walmart for 45 minutes while the children were inside the vehicle. Both women were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. They were processed and then released pending a court appearance.

Police have not revealed Jourdain’s relation to the three children.