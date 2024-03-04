Kensington

Woman abducted in Kensington early Monday

Police are actively seeking a 34-year-old woman named Rita Diehl after she was, allegedly, abducted near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues early Monday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia are actively on the lookout for a 34-year-old woman who, officials believe, was abducted in an incident that happened near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues early Monday.

According to police officials, officers are looking for a woman named Rita Diehl after she was, allegedly, abducted near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues at about 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police have not yet confirmed specific details regarding this incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Kensington
