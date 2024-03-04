Police in Philadelphia are actively on the lookout for a 34-year-old woman who, officials believe, was abducted in an incident that happened near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues early Monday.

According to police officials, officers are looking for a woman named Rita Diehl after she was, allegedly, abducted near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues at about 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police have not yet confirmed specific details regarding this incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

