Woman Abducted and Murder Suspect Sought for Taking Her, Police Say

A woman was abducted Friday from Chester City, Pennsylvania, and police believe a man wanted for murder took her.

Shameeka Thompson, 31, was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the area of West 21st Street in the small city about 10 miles south of Philadelphia, state police said.

Dehmier Harmon, 26, is sought in Thompson's abduction, state police said.

Harmon is also wanted for the murder of a man on Wednesday in Chester, according to police.

"The City of Chester Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Dahmier Edward Harmon, for the murder of Leon Culbreath which occurred on August 3, 2022 in the area of the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue," investigators said this week.

State police cautioned the public against confronting Harmon if anyone sees him. He is considered armed and dangerous by law enforcement.