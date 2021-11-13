Woman, 7-Month-Old Baby Die After Fire Engulfs North West Philly Home

A 70-year-old woman and a 7-month-old baby were killed in a fire in North West Philadelphia Saturday night.

According to police, the deadly fire started at around 8:45 p.m. inside a home located on the 300 block of West Mount Airy Avenue.

Police say the 70-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the bathroom. She was later pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m.

The 7-month-old baby was transported to Albert Einstein Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced at 9:51 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.