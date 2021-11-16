Philadelphia

Woman, 68, Found Shot and Killed Inside Philly Check Cashing Business

The unidentified woman’s body was found inside her business along Old York Road and Grange Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

By David Chang

Kristen Johanson

An investigation is underway after a 68-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside her check cashing business in Philadelphia.

The unidentified woman’s body was discovered inside her business along Old York Road and Grange Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The business is located near a Philadelphia school. 

Kristen Johanson of KYW News Radio first made the report Tuesday. NBC10 later confirmed with police.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violencecheck cashing
