Wokworks, a Philly-based restaurant, opening first-ever New Jersey location in Margate

Wokworks, the popular stir-fry restaurant with locations throughout Philadelphia, is expanding to the Jersey Shore this summer.

Owners and husband-wife duo Brennan and Samantha Foxman announced they will open a new restaurant in Margate in June, marking the first-ever location out of state.

“After years of searching, we've finally found the perfect spot for Wokworks in Margate, a place close to our hearts as locals who grew up frequenting its beaches and cherishing memories with friends and family," Brennan said in a news release. "With its vibrant dining scene, we see Wokworks as a natural addition, seamlessly blending into the community fabric."

Wokworks Margate will open at 7801 Ventnor Avenue, the former home of Greens and Grains and, years ago, a former Stewarts.

This new location will span 2,000 square feet with seating that can fit up to 50 guests.

When opened, look for the signature dishes such as chili garlic chicken, dry pepper steak, drunk noodles, pad see yew, tiger fried rice and honey garlic shrimp.

For new items, you can try the dry pepper Korean fried wings, peach yuzu slushies and Single Origin local soft-serve premium ice cream.

Wokworks Margate will be open seven days a week, with daytime and evening hours, including late-night service on weekends.

Since opening in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse neighborhood in 2013, Wokworks has expanded to eight locations, including restaurants, food trucks and grocery store kiosks across the City of Brotherly Love.

For more information visit workworks.com.